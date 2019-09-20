Applications for Cruise Train “Seven Stars in Kyushu” spring-summer 2020 open 1 October 2019

Partners Information: The Cruise Train “Seven Stars in Kyushu” is celebrating 7 years since it made its first run on the 15th of October 2013.

The train was created collaborating the traditions of Kyushu, and the craftwork of local artisans. 2020 will mark the 7th anniversary since it started running in 2013.

In celebration of the 7th anniversary, we have prepared several special anniversary journeys, including a 2 Day Spring Pre-Tour to Ukiha, to enjoy the beautiful cherry blossoms before boarding the Seven Stars for a 2 day journey, and a nostalgic Seven Stars journey.

You can still apply for the regular Seven Stars journeys during the application period which commences 1st of October 2019.

Outline of Spring-Summer 2020 Journeys

A. Application period: October 1st (10:00) to 22nd 2019 (23:59) (JST) (online application only)

B. Runs to be sold: total of 20 runs (Spring-Summer 4D3N x 9, 2D1N x 8, 7th Anniversary plans x 2, Special Pre-Journey Dinner x 1)

Official application website

https://www.cruisetrain-sevenstars.jp/english/