Access from Chubu Airport to Takayama
Partners information:
1. Budget-friendly ticket
Covers the train ride on the Meitetsu Line from Centrair to Meitetsu Gifu Station and the bus from Meitetsu Gifu Bus Terminal to Takayama Nohi Bus Center (next to Takayama Station).
Fare
Adults: 3,800 yen Child (6-12): 1,900 yen
Notes
- Changing from the train to the bus at Meitetsu Gifu Railway Station is fully accessible and easy.
- Ticket valid for two days
- Reservations required 3 days before in advance (advance payment required via the website)
- All transactions are final and non-refundable
- To board the μ-sky trains and Limited Expess trains, a μ ticket(cost is 360 yen) is needed in addition to train ticket
Further information
2. Direct bus between Chubu Centrair Int’l Airport and Takayama Bus Terminal
This service commences 1 December 2019.
Schedule
Departs Takayama Bus Terminal 8:30am and arrives Centrair T1 at 12:22
Departs Centrair T1 17:55 and arrives Takayama Bus Terminal 22:20