 Access from Chubu Airport to Takayama

1. Budget-friendly ticket

Covers the train ride on the Meitetsu Line from Centrair to Meitetsu Gifu Station and the bus from Meitetsu Gifu Bus Terminal to Takayama Nohi Bus Center (next to Takayama Station).

Fare

Adults: 3,800 yen Child (6-12): 1,900 yen

Notes

Further information

2. Direct bus between Chubu Centrair Int’l Airport and Takayama Bus Terminal

This service commences 1 December 2019.

Schedule

Departs Takayama Bus Terminal 8:30am and arrives Centrair T1 at 12:22

Departs Centrair T1 17:55 and arrives Takayama Bus Terminal 22:20

Further information